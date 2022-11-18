(EXCLUSIVE): Manchester United Begin Legal Moves To Sack Cristiano Ronaldo Over A Breach Of Contract

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United has taken the first steps towards kicking Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

It’s understood that United have begun the legal process of effectively sacking Ronaldo by tearing up his £500,000-a-week contract without paying the Portugal star a penny of the £16million he would have earned until it expired in June.

United’s lawyers are satisfied Ronaldo has breached the terms of his contract with his explosive allegations against the club, the Glazers, manager Erik ten Hag and his teammates.

The interview aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday following a slew of teaser clips since the weekend.

United said earlier in the week that they would consider their response once the full facts were established, and issued a statement on Friday.

It read: ‘Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.’

United felt they had to offer some response in the face of Ronaldo’s claims but would not comment on what the process will involve.

United are consulting lawyers on whether his comments constitute a breach of his £500,000-a-week contract.

United’s hierarchy wanted to wait until the full TalkTV interview had been aired – which it was in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings – before deciding whether to take action.

Ronaldo instigated the interview with Morgan, timed to coincide with the World Cup break when he will be away from United with Portugal for at least three weeks.

The 37-year-old, who returned to United for a second spell in the summer of 2021, accused Ten Hag and executives of trying to force him out the club.

The Dutch coach, who took over this summer, dropped Ronaldo to the bench and has limited his game time, to the irritation of the Portuguese star.

‘I have no respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,’ Ronaldo told Morgan.

‘Some people, they don’t want me here – not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too.

‘Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.’