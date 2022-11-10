Why We Endorsed Obi, Ikpeazu, Ikonne, Dumped Otti, Ibe, Others – Abia Obidient Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Obidients Across Party Alliance (OAPA), a support group comprising Obidients from various political parties has reiterated its endorsement of the 2023 Labour Party LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi for President.

It said “equally, in Abia State, we have endorsed His Excellency Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for the Abia South Senatorial District election and, Prof Uche Ikonne for the Governorship of Abia State, come 2023.

According to the group, “OAPA, after series of meetings and consultations settled for the choice of Prof. Ikonne of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the best candidate for the Abia Governorship election based on his enviable and unblemished track record of public service.

The group stated this in a statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu signed by its Coordinator, Chief Ndubueze Marcus Obiakwata.

According to the group, “Obidients Movement is much bigger than the Labour Party, LP, the platform under which Mr Peter Obi, our principal has chosen to power his bid to salvage Nigeria.

“Our membership include political stalwarts from the PDP, APGA, APC, YPP, ADC, NNPP, etc. However, we are all united in our belief that Peter Obi has been sent by God, at a critical time like this, to take our beloved country to the next level.

“Despite belonging to various political parties, we are have dumped our parties presidential candidates such as Abubakar Atiku, Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, etc in our patriotic quest to save our beleaguered country.

“Obi, the incoming Nigerian President, by the grace of God, is the face of the Obidient movement and his overwhelming followership transcends all political parties, religious groups, ethnic groups and regions, is based on the competence, credibility and capacity he painstakingly built up over the years.

“Therefore, nobody should hide under the cover of Obi’s shadow to tiptoe into power, without having the people interrogate his past.

It said “from our investigations, Ikonne has kept a clean sheet after years of service as an optometrist and an administrator. His records of service, both at Parklane Teaching Hospital, ESUTH, Enugu and Abia State Polytechnic, Aba speaks to that fact. Go and verify!

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of a certain Abịa State gubernatorial candidate whose days of service in the banking sector is riddled with fraud and controversies.

“Abia is God’s Own State and our fate should not be entrusted into the hands of a man who has several unresolved cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“Ndigbo anya saa unu, while supporting Obi for president, we must ensure that we elect competent Governors regardless of party affiliation to work harmoniously with him in order to restore the region’s lost glory, in line with Dr M. I. Okpara’s vision.