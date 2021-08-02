Family Of Man Slayed By Kyari’s IRT Operatives Demands N60m Compensation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human Rights body, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network CRRAN, has demanded 60 Million naira Compensation on behalf of the family of a man allegedly killed by Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), of the Inspector General of police IGP in Benue State, saying the team commits worst rights violation than the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad SARS.

The (IRT) is one of the specialised squad of the Nigerian Police Force, under the IGP’s office.

“It is notorious as the defunct SARS, many citizens do not know that many of the specialised squad of the Police are dreaded more than the Special Anti- Robbery Squad” CCRAN stated

The organization in petition entitled: ‘Human Rights Update’ signed by its president, Barrister Olu Omotayo, made available to African Examiner in Enugu weekend, recalled that “in November 2020, we submitted a petition to the Benue State Judicial panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings, on behalf of Mr. Avuve Terzungwe, of Mbachin, Tse-Ayargwer, Ikyonov Council Ward, Gwer East local government Area of Benue State.

“The petitioner as next of kin to Mr. Avuve Joseph in the said Complaint we demanded thus: that the Honorable Panel should order the prosecution of the now suspended Commander Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police, Abuja, DCP Abba Kyari and ASP Onuh Felix the Investigating Police Officer of the case and their cohorts for murder.

It added that “the petitioner also pray that a compensation of N60 Million Naira, be paid to the deceased family for unlawful and extra judicial killing of their bread winner.

“It is submitted that cases of unlawful killings/murder committed by IRT is more grievous than case of Hushpupi fraud FBI is requesting Abba Kyari to be extradited to the United States for.

According to CCRAN, “it is because of an handicapped, intimidated judicial / criminal justice system operative in Nigeria that law enforcement agents who committed atrocities are untouchable and left parading the streets as noble men.

The petition addressed to the Chairman Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and Extra Judicial Killings read thus: Your Lordship, extra judicial Killing of Mr. AvuveJoseoh by Operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Abuja..

“This petition is brought on behalf of Mr. Avuve Terzungwe of Mbachin, Tse-Ayargwer, Ikyonov Council Ward, Gwer East local government Area of Benue State, the petitioner in this matter acting as next of kin to Mr. Avuve Joseph.

The petition states how Mr. Avuve Joseph of Tse-Ayargwer in Mbachim, Ikyonev Council ward, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State was arrested and shot in the leg at the point of arrest by the

operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police, on the 6th day of July, 2018 at about 10:00 pm at Amoo Risky Beer parlour in Aliade situated along overhead water tank street Aliade south.

“He was subsequently whisked away to Abuja and detained at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police office Abuja, for some months before he was extra judicially killed.

Facts.

“Mr. Avuve Joseph of Tse-Ayargwer in Mbachim, Ikyonev Council ward, Gwer East Local Government area of Benue state was arrested on the 6th day of July, 2018 at about 10:00 pm at Amoo Risky Beer parlour in Aliade situated along overhead water tank street Aliade south, by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police, Abuja.

“He was arrested alongside three other persons and they were taken away to Abuja. Mr. Avuve Terzungwe (The Petitioner) and the brother to deceased went to Aliade Divisional Police Office on the 18th day of July 2018 and reported the matter and he was referred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), at the State Police Headquarters, Makurdi.

“At the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) Benue State Police Command Makurdi, on 20th July 2018, a police officer known as (Dan Fulani) took Mr. Avuve Terzungwe round the cell and the duo made inquiries of the whereabouts of Mr. Avuve Joseph.

“It was revealed that a suspect was brought from Aliade Divisional Police Station and had stayed at the State Headquarters in Makurdi for three days and was thereafter moved to Abuja on the 19th day of July, 2018 before the arrival of his brother.

“On the 23rd day of July 2018, Mr. Avuve Terzungwe travelled to Abuja and went to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Abuja and met a police officer known as Mr. Dajo and told him that he was looking for Mr. Avuve Joseph.

“The said police officer thereafter took him to see the deceased in the cell. On the 30th day of July, 2018, Mr. Avuve Terzungwe went to Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Nigeria Police Abuja, and was asked to write the names of the suspect he wanted to see.

” He wrote the names of his brother and the three other suspects arrested alongside with him. He was allowed to see only one among the detainees whose name is

Torkpan Benjamin.

“Torkpan Benjamin informed him, that ASP Onuh Felix (08034523124) was the Police Investigation Officer (IPO) in charge of the matter. Mr. Avuve Terzungwe later met with ASP Onuh Felix, who confirmed that Mr. “Avuve Joseph was in their custody but investigations were ongoing, and

he could not see the suspect. Sometimes in December, 2018, Mr. Avuve Terzungwe went with one Peter

Uchunu and the IPO asked them to engage the services of a lawyer stating that the matter could not be handled by them.

“The brother then engaged the services of Barr. Akerigba Korhol, but all efforts to secure his release were abortive. The family have not seen or heard anything about Mr. Avuve Joseph, since December 2018, and verily believed that he has been extra judicially executed.

“The petitioner prays the Honorable Panel to further inquire how and why Mr. Avuve Joseph was extra judicially killed or is still alive.

“That if he is found to have been summarily executed by the Police, the Honorable Panel should order the prosecution of the now suspended Commander IntelligencResponse Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police, Abuja, DCP Abba Kyari and ASP Onuh Felix (the Investigating Police Officer of thecase) and their cohorts for murder.

