Presidency: I Don’t Want To Step On Buhari Toes – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has opened up on what he told President Muhammadu Buhari concerning his presidential ambition.

Tinubu told President Buhari that he wanted to step into his shoes, and not on his toes.

The former Lagos State governor made this known when he paid a visit to the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo’s palace, in Abeokuta as he sought the blessings of the monarch on his presidential ambition.

Addressing the monarch after the private meeting, Tinubu stated that his decision to inform Buhari of his ambition was due to calls from his supporters and friends to run for the presidency.

He said: “I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step into his shoes, but not step on his toes.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.”

According to him, he’s ready to serve Nigeria as the president having served Lagos state both as a Senator and governor.

He said, “I call this visit a courtesy call. I contested with the support of the people for the Senate and I won at the youngest age ever. I have been governor; I clocked 50 on the seat of governor.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democracy rule, before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President. I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone.

“The people said this time around, I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet.”

Speaking on the reason behind his visit, Tinubu said, “I want to seek the permission of the kabiyesi, I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs.

“I’m here to tell you (Alake) that I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want to become the President.”