FEATURES: Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu: A Monumental Journey Of 75 Years

By Joachim OLUMBA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On 19th and 20th December, 2024, it will be celebration galore for old and current students of Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, Imo State, as the famous institution marks her Diamond Jubilee. Former and present principals and teachers of the illustrious school will not be left out of this epoch-making event.

The Bishop Shanahan College (BSC) Orlu, named after a frontline Irish missionary in Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Shanahan (1871-1943) is an all-boys secondary school established by the Holy Ghost Fathers in 1949. At commencement, the renowned institution had its temporary campus within the Bishop Shanahan Teachers College in Orlu before its eventual relocation to its permanent and present site. A year after it was founded, the management of the school was transferred to the Marist Brothers of the Schools to consolidate the mission of its founding fathers aimed at promoting quality education; offering support to the less-privileged; and propagating the good news of the gospel, in line with the Catholic faith.

From its inception, Bishop Shanahan College Orlu, had a reputation for outstanding academic excellence and moral rectitude, which tallies with its motto, DUC IN ALTUM, a Latin phrase meaning, “Aim at the Highest.” Throughout the era preceding the Nigerian civil war, the institution remained one of the foremost and prestigious secondary schools in the whole of Eastern Nigeria. When the civil war ended in 1970, and the East Central State government and subsequently, the Imo State government assumed the management of the school before its present administrators under the Catholic Diocese of Orlu, the record and reputation of the school in terms of quality of education and high moral trajectory suffered a bit of departure from what it used to be in the pre-war era. Notwithstanding this general trend in education after the civil war, the standard remained somewhat high and remarkable. The school maintained its leading position in academic performance, but not so much of impressive record in moral values.

In the last 75 years of its existence, BSC Orlu has enjoyed the dynamic and zestful leadership of twenty-two principals, beginning with the pioneer Irish-born principal, Rev. Fr. M. Frawley with the current principal as Rev. Fr. (Dr) Chidubem Ohaeri, a holder of first class degrees in three different disciplines.

With the school’s long and well-known tradition of academic excellence, it is evident that products of BSC Orlu, are found playing significant roles in diverse spheres of our national life. It’s commonplace to find ex-students of the highly revered institution occupying strategic positions in all professions namely; politics, academics, education, science, technology, medicine, engineering, judiciary, banking and finance, industry and entrepreneurship, religious vocations, civil service, armed forces and paramilitary services, and so on.

In the field of politics, the school had produced a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dr. Douglas Acholonu and hordes of Commissioners, Assembly members at the State and Federal levels, Council Chairmen, as well as other categories of political appointees.

In academia, there are numerous Old Boys of Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, who have played vital roles as scholars and university administrators. Prominent amongst such academic giants are Prof. T.O.C. Ndubuizu, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Imo State University; Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, the first Landscape Professor in Nigeria and fourth Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, as well as former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Prof. F.C. Eze, former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and Prof. Aloy Onyeka, current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe University (KOMU), Ogboko, Imo State.

There are a legion of other dons littering the universities across the globe who have been groomed from Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu. We have the likes of Emmanuel Odigbo, the first-ever youngest Professor to be appointed at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Prof. Chinaka Linus Ndiokwere, Prof. Peter Akah, Prof. Chuks Iwumune, Prof. Kevin Okolie, Prof. Malachy Emuchay Duru-Enyinnaya, Prof. Solo Nwaka, Prof. Bennett Obua, Professors Festus Obioha and Chuma Okere (both of blessed memory), etcetera.

In the judiciary, the story is replete with similar great attainments by a number of Old Boys of BSC, Orlu. About twenty-one years ago, Hon. Justice Ignatius Pat-Acholonu, JSC, was appointed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Another eminent Old Boy, Hon. Justice Ekpe, JCA, was appointed State Chief Judge and subsequently, Federal Appeal Court Judge. Similarly, an illustrious Old Boy of the great institution, Barr. J.T.U. Nnodum, OFR, SAN, KtSS, had served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State. Hon. Justice T.N. Nzeukwu and Hon. Justice Paul Nnodum had been appointed as High Court Judges in the State. There’s also Hon. Justice Godwin Iheabunike of the FCT High Court, Abuja. Indeed, the list would be literally inexhaustible if we attempt enumerating the names of legal luminaries who passed out of Bishop Shanahan College Orlu, some of who have been in the enviable profession for as long as fifty years. The same would be said of the medical profession, pharmacy, architecture, engineering and business.

In the armed forces of the federation, the police and paramilitary services, a number of Old Boys of the school have risen to top positions as well. There was Brigadier General Clement Frank Obioha, who was appointed Commander of the Elite ‘S’ Brigade during the civil war and Major Robert Agbazuo, who was killed in the retaliatory coup of July 1966. Another of their contemporary in the Air Force, Squadron Leader, Charles Nnabuihe became the National Chairman of Veterans. Currently, there are Navy Commodore Chimere Obika and others still in the top echelons of the armed forces.

The civil service at the state and federal levels have recorded the impact of the services of some Old Boys of BSC, Orlu in various high positions and offices. Sir Vin Nnaji and Sir Pauly Ajoku had variously served as Accountants General of the state. In the same vein, the duo of John Egbejimba and Mark Iwuchukwu became Surveyors General. There are a number of other top bureaucrats and technocrats who have also served at different levels, including HRH Eze (Sir) John Nwosu, a former Federal Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra, Ekiti, Delta and Osun States; Barr. Festus Okoye, former National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Mr. Okey Nwosu, former Managing Director of the defunct FinBank, and so on.

The school, being originally operated by the Catholic missionaries, had produced a number of priests and the religious. The current Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukauba easily comes to mind. A frontline religious scholar, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Nathaniel Ndiokwere is another prominent product of BSC, Orlu. He was ordained a Catholic priest in Rome in 1977. He is an erudite scholar and prolific writer who is credited with the authorship of over 17 books. Msgr. Ndiokwere has several uncommon achievements dotting his path. There are a host of other priests who had cut their secondary educational teeth in the reputable Bishop Shanahan College. They include Rev. Fr. Teddy Chibueze Ihebinike, Rev. Fr. Des Okpogba Chidalu, Rev. Fr. Onyebuchi Okoro, Rev. Canon Benedict Nlemchukwu, among others.

Indeed, as Old Boys of Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, mark 75 years of the phenomenal existence of the famous institution, there are so many reasons to celebrate. In fact, the occasion rightly calls for enormous enthusiasm and celebration. Apart from the great heights attained by numerous Old Boys of the extremely popular school, a celebration of such milestone as a Diamond Jubilee is a very rare occurrence. It’s almost a once-in-a-lifetime event and it verily calls for wild jubilation. It is therefore no surprise that the National Executive of Bishop Shanahan College Orlu Old Boys Association opted to chose as the theme of the Diamond Jubilee: Honouring our Past, Celebrating our Present and Inspiring our Future. Of course, the Diamond Jubilee promises to be a celebration of the institution’s long history of excellence and the numerous remarkable achievements of Old Boys of the prominent school.

Certainly, the 75 years anniversary of BSC will afford an exceptional opportunity to the Old Boys of the institution to reconnect with each other and to renew old bonds of affinity and camaraderie. The special occasion will also enable some of them to meet for the first time several great personalities that they have heard about in the past. Furthermore, the celebration will essentially provide many Old Boys of the school an opportunity to visit and see for themselves what the place looks like presently, many years after they had left the acclaimed institution. This visit is certain to impact positively on our Alma Mater as it could offer huge possibilities for future support and interventions by well-placed Old Boys.

In the light of the above illustrated benefits and prospects, the Old Boys cannot but commend the National President, Barr. Chief Hyacinth Mbachu and his able and irrepressible Vice, Hon. Marcel Odunze, together with the hardworking National Scribe, Dr. D.C. Duru and others, for initiating the process of accomplishing this historic celebration. Their commitment and sacrifice have not gone unnoticed and unappreciated. We are eternally grateful to them as well as to the Board of Trustees headed by the ever dynamic and influential Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie.

We remain exceedingly appreciative of all Old Boys of Bishop Shanahan College Orlu, who have contributed in no small measure towards the hosting and success of this momentous occasion of our Diamond Jubilee celebration, making it extremely memorable and highly cherished.

Here’s wishing all Old Boys of our top-rated Alma Mater well in all our present and future endeavours, as I express great optimism about the possibility of many of us being alive to witness the Centenary of this outstanding institution. May God bless, guide and protect all those who will be participating in the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu.

By Joachim OLUMBA, KSJI (Retd Comptroller of Immigration Service)

With contributions from Prof. Peter A. Akah & HRH Eze (Sir) John O. Nwosu, KSJI, JP, Eze Idinoba Ojiudo of Isiokwu Ihioma