Ohanaeze Threatens To Sue FG Over South-East Ministerial Slots

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has threatened to sue the Federal Government for appointing just five ministers from the South-East.

Ohaneze stated that the Federal Government failed to be fair to the South-East by giving them more ministerial appointments like other zones of the country in the Federal Executive Council.

Iwuanyanwu made this disclosure at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo capital.

“It is unfair for the President to give the southeast only five slots for ministerial appointments while other zones boast of 10 ministers,” he said.

The Ohanaeze leader described the action as unfair and contravenes the principles of federal character.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to create additional states in the South-East to make it even with other geo-political zones in the country.

He added that the inability of the government to create an additional state is causing a lot of underdevelopment and suffering in the South-East.





