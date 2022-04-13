FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays To Mark Easter Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Tuesday declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.

Aregbesola therefore, called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion to pray for an end to all security challenges bedeviling every part of the country.

He assured them that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway were timely brought to an end.

” There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He wished all Christians a most blissful Easter celebration.