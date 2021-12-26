FG Should Be Sincere To End Banditry, Insecurity – Bishop Kukah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has tasked the federal government for a sincere, open and proactive approach to bring an end to banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

In his Christmas message on Saturday, Kukah slammed the Federal Government for not being serious in its responsibility in protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

He said: “We have before us a government totally oblivious to the cherished values of the sacredness of life.”

The clergy disclosed that after over seven years, over 100 Chibok girls are still lost in the ocean of uncertainty and over three years after, the whereabouts of Leah Sharibu is still not known. Also, students of the Federal Government College, Yauri, and children from Islamiyya School, Katsina, are still being held hostage by their captors.

Kukah lamented that Nigerians have lost count of hundreds of individuals and families who have been abducted and live below the radar of publicity.

He asked, “does the President of Nigeria not owe Nigerians an explanation and answers as to when the abductions, kidnappings, brutality, senseless, and endless massacres of the citizens will end?”

Bishop Kukah appreciated the efforts of the nation’s security men and women in their job towards restoring order in the country.