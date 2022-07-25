FG To Return Toll Gates To Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Fashola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says that the Federal Government is returning tolling to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the rehabilitation of the highway is completed.

In an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, Fashola stated that three toll plazas were expected on the highway.

While projecting the completion of the road rehabilitation to December 2022, the minister stated that a toll plaza was expected each in the Lagos, Ogun (Ogere), and Ibadan parts of the road when completed.

On the December deadline for the completion of the road work, the former Lagos State governor stated that there was a caveat to the realisation of that promise.

According to him, the Oyo State government was constructing a drainage facility around the Ojoo part of the road and that had significantly slowed down the pace of work in that area.

He, however, said he was already in talks with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to solve the issue.