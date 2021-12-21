FIFA To Adopt Arabic As Fifth Official Language

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) says that there are plans to adopt Arabic as its fifth official language.

FIFA announced this in a statement posted on its website.

The proposal to adopt Arabic which is spoken by over 450 million people was made to commemorate the UN’s World Arabic Language Day.

Prior to the proposal, FIFA’s four FIFA languages are English, French, German and Spanish.

The football body said, “Today marks the UN’s World Arabic Language Day, and the culmination of the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

“In recognition of the importance of the Arabic language, which is spoken not only by the 450 million people that live in the more than 20 Arabic-speaking countries but also by millions of Arabs worldwide, the FIFA President will propose that Arabic becomes an official language of FIFA.

“The FIFA President’s proposal stems from long-term discussions with stakeholders in Qatar and those across the MENA region, and coincides with the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup, which successfully brought together 23 national teams in a celebration of football and unity across the Middle East and Arab world.”