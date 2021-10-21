(BREAKING) Treason: Nnamdi Kanu Brought To Court Amidst Tight Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja amidst tight security.

He was brought to the Court on a black Sports Utility Vehicles at about 8am, although sitting had yet to commence as of the time of this report.

Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were barred from entering the Court premises.

From Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, security was beefed up with the presence of a combined team of Police, Army, Department of State Services operatives estimated to be over 3,000.

African Examiner reported that during the last proceedings, journalists and lawyers were manhandled, while Kanu who is being held by the DSS was not brought to court, a development that was blamed on “logistical issues” by the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar.

Last week, the Federal Government slammed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu, while the FHC issued a hearing notice for Thursday, October 21.

The Notice titled, ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Nnamdi Kanu,’ with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/15, was served on Ejiofor and the prosecuting lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran.

That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afarachukw lbeku Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State between the month of March and April 2015 imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulusiizor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a Radio transmitter known as TRAM 50l concealed in a container of used household Which you declared as used household items and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 47 (2) of the Criminal Code of Act, Cap C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Kanu is being tried before Justice Binta Nyako over charges of treasonable felony and terrorism.

The separatist, who was granted bail in April 2017, fled the country after the invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the military in September, a situation one of Kanu’s lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor described as the “rule of self-preservation.”

On June 29, 2021, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced that Mr Kanu had been rearrested and extradited to Nigeria to continue facing his trial.

He said the IPOB leader was “intercepted” days earlier but did not disclose which country and how the operation was carried out.

Although there has been no official disclosure about where and how Kanu was arrested, relatives and lawyers of the IPOB leader, have described how he was taken into custody in Kenya under controversial circumstances.

Punch
























