Nema Raises Flood Alert In Niger, Advises Riverine Communities To Move Upland

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following recent red alert against flooding by the Federal Government through NIMET and NIHSA , states on the course of River Niger and Benue will experience flooding, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Owerri Operations Office were at Oguta Lake and the Urasi River both in Imo State to inspect and monitor the level of water as Ogbaru Council Area in Anambra State is already flooded.

Ogbaru Local government Area is situated on the Bank of River Niger and a neighbouring LGA to Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema Council Areas in Imo State.

However, Oguta Lake and Urasi River are tributaries of River Niger and the Nema inspection showed that the water level is rising and many farmlands have already been submerged in the two Local Government Areas.

Recall that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency NIHSA, had recently advised 13 States of the federation to be on red alert against flooding.

Speaking during the inspection visit yesterday, Head of the Owerri operation office of NEMA, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, who led the agency’s team, while interacting with some of the inhabitants of the affected communities, advised that they should move to higher ground and to also harvest their crops as the flood will intensify in the coming weeks.

Nnaji, equally used the inspection visit to urge residence of Imo and Abia States particularly those living around riverine areas to take note of the NIHSA advise, even though, they were not part of the three states mentioned by the Organization.