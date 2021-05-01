W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Customs Raid Ibadan Market, Carts Away Truckloads Of Foreign Rice

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, May 1st, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –As Bodija market traders are still counting there loss, men of  Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A invaded   Oja Oba Market in Ibadan in the early hours of Saturday and carted away truckloads of foreign bags of rice

African Examiner gathered  again that the officers broke into shops and warehouses in the market taking away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.

 The invasion is coming barely a month after a similar incident at Bodija Market, where men of the service also carried out a similar operation.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Mr Theophilus Duniya, confirmed Saturday’s operation in a telephone interview  in Ibadan.

Duniya said the act which established the service empowered it to break into any shop or warehouse whenever it  suspects  contraband items are stocked in them.

“Yes an operation was carried out at the market.



” I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that were evacuated presently.

“Normally after interception, examination  are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.

” As I speak with you, am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that there was an operation and some bags of rice were evacuated.

“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with or without warrant,” Duniya said.

