Fuel Subsidy Removal: FG Set To Review Workers’ Salary – Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President of the Senate, gave the assurance while receiving in courtesy, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from the state.

According to a statement from his media office, Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector. He said the removal of fuel subsidies was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

“Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed, adding salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage,” the Senate President said.

Speaking further, Akpabio told the governor that “the Senate is very proud of your representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

“They are committed and dedicated members of the legislature and that means the people of Ekiti, the “land of knowledge” have a lot to offer this country particularly, the Senate.

“We will work with Ekiti State for the overall benefit of Nigerians”, he declared

Speaking earlier, the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, commemded the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last one month.

He declared the total support of the people and government to the success of his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate and their readiness to partner with the legislature to move the country forward.





