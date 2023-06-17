Immigration Boss Declares State Of Emergency On Passport Delays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has announced a state of emergency on passport issues in the country.

According to a statement on Thursday by the NIS spokesperson, Tony Akuneme, the immigration boss made the declaration during her working visit to Lagos.

She emphasized the urgent need to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining passports and declared a comprehensive plan of action to tackle these issues effectively.

“The acting CGI’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis,” the statement read in part.

“In her address, Ag. CGI Adepoju emphasized the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks that impede the Passport application process.”

Adepoju further stressed that the NIS top management was fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure a more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

