Ghanian Monarch, Foundation, Physicians, Others Pay Tribute To Late Medical, Literally Icon, Prof. Okoro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The traditional ruler of Nandom Traditional Area, Upper West Region, Ghana, His Royal Highness, (HRH) Prof. Edmund Nminyem, Albino Association in Nigeria, as well as dignitaries from all walks of life Tuesday paid glowing tributes to the late medical icon, Prof. Anezionwu Okoro, the Author of the popular novel, ‘Village Headmaster’ saying he will not die in the history of Africa.

The Ghana Monarch and close ally of the late renowned Dermatologist, spoke in Enugu Tuesday during the Night of Tribute organised in honour of Prof. Okoro who passed on Jan. 20th, 2024 at the age of 94 years.

Nminyem, however, described the late medical expert, Author and poet who had over eighty books to his credit as the greatest dermatologist in Africa, stressing that he late prof Okoro, was a Pan Africanist per excellence who believed in the unity of the African continent.

He said Okoro has done a lot in his literary writing and will not die in the history of Africa, science, politics and in humanities, saying he really touched lives during his time on earth.

According to him, “We should immortalize and celebrate him and if we have few people like him, Africa will be a great continent scientifically, politically and otherwise.

“He was so humble, very great in the scientific world or poetic and each time I wanted to give up, Okoro would encourage me. He will do all he can to help his friends which I benefited immensely,”.

In his tribute, Founder of Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, who spoke on behalf of his members stated that the late prof. Okoro was more than a medical doctor to persons with albinoism, as those who encountered him were thoroughly treated.

He recalled that the medical guru started treating them as far back as 1954 and had continued to treat them until his demise in January this year, saying they will miss him a great deal.

“He was very inspiring, has touched lives and anyone with albinoism that he treated comes with clean and smooth skin. He was the second dermatologist in Africa, a father and a mentor,”

On his part, founder of the popular Memphis Neurosurgery hospital Enugu,

prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, also extolled the quality of the late prof. Okoro, stating that he was a man with exceptional humility, who never quarreled with anyone.

“Okoro is a unique person who knows how to best resolve disputes. He served in very high positions as a director in the oil industries and nobody ever challenged his transparency and honesty, adding that he was a dedicated and committed teacher.

He said the “Medical field will miss him on the treatment of skin diseases,”

National president of Old boys Association of Methodist College Uzuakoli, who is also Chairman of Enugu sports Club, Sir, Victor Atuonwou in his tribute, said late prof. Okoro, who was an alumni of the prestigious college, lived a life worthy of emulation.

The late literary icon, was many person rolled into one, adding that he impacted lives “and that is why we have come to celebrate the good life late Prof. Lived.

Delivering a sermon earlier, Venerable Emeka Ezeji of All Saint Anglican Church, Enugu noted that late Okoro was a devoted member of the Church who lived his life for others, a lovely human being who rendered service to humanity.

The Cleric noted that Okoro wrote more poems than those in the university.

“He is a socialite who loved mingling with others, had his tentacles which were widely spread as he married from Edo and often reached out to humanity which was the gospel of Christ.

The Anglican Priest added that the late professor has touched a lot of lives and I pray that his children will continue the legacies that he left for them,” the clergyman said.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Okoro, one of the deceased sons, expressed satisfaction that his father lived a fulfilled life, stating that he should be celebrated as he wrote children and medical books.

“My father is a gentleman. I will missed his gentle nature and his story telling,” he said

The late emeritus professor who served at the university of Ibadan, Oyo state, South West. Nigeria authored several works of fiction, medicine/health, environmental sciences, ecology, and over 200 poems.

Among them were the popular ‘One Week One Trouble’, ‘The Village School’ and ‘The Village Headmaster’.

The night of tribute and Service of Songs was graced by personalities from different part of the country, including various groups and professional bodies.