Arsenal Sink Bournemouth, Move Four Points Clear In Title Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard inspired a 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners’ fourth successive victory ensured second placed Manchester City will not be able to knock them out of pole position this weekend even if they beat Wolves in Saturday’s late game.

Saka’s penalty put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead on the stroke of half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Trossard and Declan Rice struck in the closing stages to secure a vital three points.

Chasing their first title since 2004, the Gunners will pray for a shock City stumble against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s team, who have two games in hand on Arsenal, can clinch an unprecedented fourth successive English title if they win their last four matches.

Arsenal’s 26th Premier League victory this season equalled the club’s top-flight record for a single campaign.

Arteta’s men gifted the title to City last season after blowing an eight-point lead in the closing weeks.

But the north Londoners have learned from that meltdown, winning 14 of their 16 league games in 2024 to stay firmly in the hunt.

Arsenal travel to Manchester United in their penultimate game next weekend before hosting Everton in what they hope will be a potential title clincher on May 19.

Arteta was a childhood friend of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola back home in Spain, but there was no room for sentimentality with the title on the line.

Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers was destined for a busy afternoon and it wasn’t long before he made his first save to deny Kai Havertz from a tight angle.