Many Dead, Houses Razed As Tanker Explodes In Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No less than eight persons have so far been confirmed dead after a fire incident involving an oil tanker in Ometan community, in Okpe local government area of Delta State exploded on Friday.

According to available information, the tanker was coming from Effurun and it reportedly lost control as it tried to overtake another truck a few metres away from the boundary bridge between Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the front part of the oil tanker suddenly came out from the rear compartment while still moving and this led to the explosion.

All buildings in the community near the accident scene were razed and some residents who were trapped in the building were also burnt to death.

Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has visited the scene and condoled with the Ometan community and families of the victims.

Speaking at the scene, the governor, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor and former chairman of Okpe local government area, stated that he was not around when the incident happened.

“On getting here, I saw dead bodies and those who witnessed the unfortunate incident.

“It is a very sad situation and I commiserate with the people of Ometan community and families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident”, he said.