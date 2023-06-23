Group Lauds Mbah Over Women Appointments So Far, Seek Inclusion Of More, People With Disability In State Exco.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Female non governmental organizations, Heroine Women Foundation and Women Support Women have applauded Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, Over the engagement of some Women In the appointments he has so far made, urging him to Include More, and People living With Disability in his proposed Cabinet.

Ambassador Onyinye Mamah, who is the Leaders of the two Women groups stated this while speaking with Newsmen on Friday in Enugu.

She said “while we are thanking the Executive governor of Enugu state for the appointment of some Women into certain offices in the recent appointments he announced recently, we are also calling on him to include more, and people living with Disabilities as he forms his Executive Committee Cabinet).

According to Mamah, “Women with intimidating credentials, fantastic antecedents and capacity to deliver if given the opportunity are abundant in parts of the state.

“So, the governor should engage more Women in his proposed Cabinet, so. as to harness the God given potentials in them with a view to moving our dear state forward.

“We have a lot of Women and people living with Disabilities with good histories and many years of experiences out there”. She stated

Ambassador Mamah, added that Mbah should appoint more Women and people living with Disabilities in the spirit of inclusion.

The NGO leader, further posited that, Women and people with Disabilities would be veritable assets in the State Executive Council and other government key establishments if given the chance to serve.

Ambassador Mamah in , a Social Crusader, also enjoined the Women appointed so far, to prove themselves in any office assigned to them to the Executive governor.





