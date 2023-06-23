W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Group Lauds Mbah Over Women Appointments So Far, Seek Inclusion Of More, People With Disability In State Exco.

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, June 23rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Female  non  governmental organizations, Heroine  Women Foundation and Women Support Women have  applauded Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter  Mbah, Over the   engagement  of some Women In the  appointments he has so far  made, urging him to  Include  More, and  People  living With Disability in his proposed Cabinet.

Ambassador Onyinye Mamah, who is the Leaders of the two Women  groups stated this while  speaking with Newsmen on Friday in Enugu. 

She said “while  we are thanking  the Executive  governor of Enugu state for the appointment of some Women into certain offices  in the recent  appointments he announced recently,  we are also calling on him to include more, and people living with Disabilities as he  forms his Executive Committee Cabinet).

According to Mamah, “Women with intimidating credentials, fantastic antecedents and  capacity  to deliver  if given the opportunity are abundant in parts of the state.

“So, the governor should  engage more Women in his proposed Cabinet, so. as to harness the God given potentials in them with a view to moving our  dear state forward.

“We have a lot  of Women and people  living  with  Disabilities  with good histories and many years of experiences out there”. She stated 

Ambassador Mamah, added that  Mbah should appoint more Women and people living with Disabilities in the spirit of inclusion. 

The NGO leader, further posited that, Women and  people  with  Disabilities  would be veritable assets in the State Executive Council and other government  key establishments if given the chance to serve.

Ambassador Mamah in , a Social Crusader, also enjoined the  Women  appointed so far, to prove themselves in  any office assigned to them to the Executive governor.

