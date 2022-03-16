(JUST In) : Unknown Armed Men kill 2 Prison Officers In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alarming spate of insecurity bedeviling parts of Imo State, South East Nigeria, has continued unabated, as unknown armed men have allegedly killed two prison warders in the area.

The two Correctional Service personnel were shot dead by the yet-to- be identified hoodlums at Okigwe town of the State today Wednesday.

It was learnt that the attack which took place at the Umulolo session of the town in the morning hours threw the entire area into panic.

It was gathered that the now deceased prison warders were ambushed by their killers.

The officers were said to be moving in a two Hilux Vans when the hoodlums threw dynamites on their vehicles, killing two of the officers on the spot while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The affected officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush set up by the governor Hope Uzodimma led government in Imo State.

Mr. Goodluck Uboegbulem, the public Relations officer PRO of the Imo State Command of the Service, said they are still assessing the situation, adding that his office will give Journalists full details latter .