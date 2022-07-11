Mixed Reactions Trail Bola Tinubu Muslim – Muslim Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The nomination of former Borno governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to APC presidential flagbearer in the forthcoming general elections, Bola Tinubu, has continued to spark debate on social media.

African Examiner recalls that Bola Tinubu on Sunday had unveiled Kashim Shettima as his running mate and this have caused uproar as many believes that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is not the right thing for a country that is already divided along the lines of religion, ethnicity etc.

The declaration of Senator Shettima as the running mate has led to debate on Twitter and African Examiner captures some of the thoughts of the netizens below:

@AishaYesufu writes: “In 2014 APC toyed with Muslim-Muslim ticket. It was said then that Tinubu wanted to be Vice President. He let off his ambition because it would not fly. The same APC has gotten into power and grown wings and horns. Nigerians will clip those wings and horns Insha Allah.”

@renoomokri writes: “Buhari, the President, is a Muslim. Lawan, the Senate President, is a Muslim. Ariwola, the Chief Justice, is a Muslim. The 3 arms of government all headed by Muslims. Yet, Tinubu wants you to vote in a Muslim-Muslim ticket? Christianity is endangered under the APC!

Google it. When Tambuwal emerged as the Speaker in 2011, Tinubu accused the PDP of shutting out the Yoruba from the Federal Government. The same Tinubu has now chosen a Muslim running mate when the President, Senate President, CJN and Speaker are all Muslims!”

@joeljacob202 writes: “I am a Christian, my father is a Pastor, a popular one at that. I and my entire family are going to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. My dad said he is not a religious bigot. He wants a better Nigeria and so he believe Tinubu is the man that can make it possible. Me I support my dad.”

@jrnaib2 writes: “President Buhari will conduct a free & fair election not because he want to leave a good legacy like what GEJ did in 2015, but to make sure Tinubu lose.”

@firstladyship writes: “Tinubu picked Shettima, making the APC a Muslim Muslim ticket. We are not voting for ethnicity or religion. We are voting for MERIT. We are voting against Corruption, ASUU Strikes, Hunger & Poverty, National Grid Collapses, Mad Insecurity, Crazy Inflation, etc. AM I MAKING SENSE?”

@Omojuwa writes: “Those that were going to vote @officialABAT before he chose his running mate will still vote him now he has chosen. Those that were never going to vote him need to make some controversy out of the decision. It’s just another day in the run-up to the election. It is what it is.”