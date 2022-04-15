Group Trains Over 150 South East Students On Leadership, Public Speaking Skills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than one Hundred and Fifty Students from various schools in the south East of Nigeria benefited from a five day leadership training, put together by a non -governmental organization (NGO), Nigeria International Model United Nations (NIMUN) in Enugu.

The benefitting schools includes, Graceland College Enugu, Dorothy International schools Aba, Adventist Technical High School Ana, Adventist secondary technical college , basic foundation school Aba and St Bridget college Aba.

Speaking during the programme, Executive Director of the organization, Mr. Samuel Chiemelue, said they extended invitations to a lot of schools in the south east but the selected ones was based on those that responded.

“You know it is a new thing in the South East. These ones that came have been attending such programs in New York so it was easy for them to catch into the vision ” he stated .

According to him, the five days conference was to build the students leadership skills, groom their public speaking skills and negotiations as they are vital soft skills that are needed in this 21st century to allow every young person thrive.

“Beyond acquiring certificate or going to school, these are vital soft skills our young people need and it is important we introduce it to them and we will not rest until we have taken this message down to every soul of a young man in the South East Nigeria .

He said the Students represent all the United Nations member countries and were given a research work to under study each country they represent, their style of leadership, governance, economy etc, particularly the African countries.

“This subjects them to serious research work that will make them reason intellectually.

Beyond the conference, the students have been asked to itemize the problems facing the nations particularly African, and bring out ideas that would be solutions to those challenges and they are going to carry it out in their various communities practically after the conference.

“So we do not bring fake solutions, they are bringing real practical solutions that are implementable in the country, as they go back we are following them because the communities must have a grass root touch of this training.

Chiemelue however called on the people of the South East to embrace the vision and key into it to enable the younger ones grow and develop their leadership skills .

“We call for support, not necessarily monetary support but anyhow support to expand our reach will be appreciated “.

He added that the idea of Nigeria international Model United Nations came in 2013 ,after he was privileged to attend this model United conference in New York, he interacted with students and discovered intellectual cross fertilization of ideas so he decided to go into it.

He said BABCOCK University gave them the platform to start the conference for the past five years, during which he also found out that such conference is not in the South East hence he decided to extend it to the zone.

The Executive Director, stressed the need to get the people informed about what is happening in other places to change the narrative that will enable them have the right access to development instead of such that could be detrimental to their future.

In a good will message , Olufemi Adeyemi Health Specialist and Officer In charge of UNICEF Field Office Enugu, commended the organisers of the leadership training and ask them to look at UNICEF programs and activities and emulate them.

He said that UNICEF would always support any program that has to do with the development of children and keeping their right anywhere in the world .

Also speaking, Special Assistant to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Culture and Tourism Monday Ani ,said that training of youths in leadership position is a very good tool.

He advised that the youths should not emulate or aspire to be like some of the leaders that ran Nigeria down but blend leadership with what is obtainable in the white man country.