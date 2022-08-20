Why Another Northerner Shouldn’t Replace President Buhari – Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, says that the country cannot afford another eight years of a Northerner holding presidential power.

Fani-Kayode stated that Nigerians should reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

Writing on ‘Power shift, Tinubu presidency and the PDP’, Fani-Kayode advised Southern and Northern allies against betraying the APC leader.

“The greatest threat to Nigeria’s national unity is the refusal to shift power to the South next year”, he said.

“Nothing could be more dangerous to our national cohesion than another 8 years of Fulani rule after President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Fani-Kayode also applauded APC governors in the North for seeing the “danger” and insisting that power moves to the South.

The former presidential aide stated that they did not just say no to another Fulani, “but they went further by saying no to ANY Northerner”.

The author stated that the governors’ action was a matter of honour since it was the commitment that they made in 2015 when President Buhari assumed power.

He also heaped praises to the governors for not breaking their word as the power may remain in the North if APC and PDP candidates are both from the region.

To Nigerians, the APC chieftain said that whoever their candidate may be, “we must ensure that power comes to the South in order to stop this dangerous cycle of regional and ethnic tension, and entrench national unity”.

He slammed the PDP for allowing a Northerner to emerge as its 2023 candidate, adding that party members and leaders from the South and Middle Belt, led by Governor Nyesom Wike, are against it.

According to him if the leading opposition party could breach its rules on zoning, “cheat” party faithful, and deny the South their presidential ticket, “what won’t they do to Nigeria if they were to ever win power?”

Fani-Kayode was also perplexed why the Board of Trustees chair and National Chairman have refused to resign despite being from the same region with Atiku.

“Is it not wickedness? Is this not a formula for disaster and a statement of intent for the perpetual enslavement of the South?

“Is this not an insult on the sensibilities and slap on the faces of every Southerner and Northerner that believes in fairness and decency?

“Does this not present a very potent danger and threat to our hopes and aspirations for national unity and stability given all we have witnessed over the last 7 years?”, Fani-Kayode quipped.