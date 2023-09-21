Guber Election Tribunal, Dismisses Labour Party Petition Against Gov. Mbah.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal in Enugu Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the labour party LP Guber Candidate in the 2023 election, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga challenging the March 18, election of Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic party PDP.

The three member tribunal headed by Justice Kudirat Morayo struck out Edeoga’s allegations of over-voting, forged National Youths Service Corps NYSC by pass of BVAS against Mbah.

It further held that the witnesses presented by the Labour Party Candidate were not accredited by INEC and therefore, did not fullfil the requirements of the electoral guidelines.

On the allegation that Mbah presented a forged NYSC Discharge certificate, the tribunal ruled the the PDP candidate fulfilled the qualifications provided in the Constitution for a person to contest for governorship election in Nigeria.

The tribunal insisted that NYSC discharge certificate was not part of the qualifications provided by the Constitution for running election in the land.

The court therefore ruled that Mbah was duly elected as governor by majority of lawful and valid votes cast at the election.

Edoga, had in his petition, asked the tribunal to sack governor Mbah on the ground that the National Youths Service Corp NYSC Certificate submitted to the independent National electoral Commission INEC by Mbah was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to vie for office of governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate, adding that the petitioner also failed to provide any proof on the forgery allegation.

The tribunal rejects Edeoga’s witnesses, rules that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mbah’s certificate was forged.

Reacting to the court verdict, Counsel to the Labour party, Velarine Azinge, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said “we respect the judgment, but totally diasagreed with it.

She disclosed that the Labour party and it’s Candidate will definitely appeal the judgment.

Speaking to Newsmen, one of the PDP, Justina Offia, hailed the Tribunal for doing justice to the matter, stressing that the petitioner and his political party failed to proved their case.

Meanwhile, shortly after the pronouncement of the tribunal, scores of PDP supporters who were outside the State High Court gate, venue for the tribunal sitting, waiting to hear the judgment, went into celeberation galore.





