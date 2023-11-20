Hamas Govt Says Gaza War Death Toll Reaches 13,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gaza’s Hamas government said Sunday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 13,000 since war began on October 7.

The Hamas government said more than 5,500 children were among the dead, alongside 3,500 women, with 30,000 more people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

AFP





