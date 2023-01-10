Anambra Police Arrest 3 Armed Robbery Suspects, Says PPRO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State police Command has given an update on the three boys arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Annex, Awkuzu, maintained that it was a case of armed robbery and not two fighting as alleged.

It explained that the suspects were arrested on 23/12/2022 by the vigilante operatives Awka and were handed over to Police at State CID, annex, Awkuzu for further investigation, insisting it was a case of armed robbery and not two fighting as alleged.

According to the State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement made available to African Examiner Monday, “the complainant positively identified the three suspects.

He said “there were marks of violence and serious wound on the body of the complainant as a result of the attack by the suspects.

DSP Ikenga stated that the suspect’s statements were taken and they all confessed to the crime, adding that they were detained with others suspects in the cell.

He added that “the other suspects while in custody revealed that as they were sleeping late Uchenna started acting abnormally, he screamed and hit his head on the wall before he slumped.

The Command’s Spokesman disclosed that the “victim was taken to the hospital and he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

“No money was demanded or collected by the IPO or any Policeman as attested by the deceased father.

“Unfortunately, the Twitter handler’s mendacious publication is aimed at inciting the public against the police, therefore the command wishes to invite the Twitter handler @ada_mummyya to Anambra State Police Command by 11 am on Wednesday 11/1/2023 to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the IPO demanded the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand for bail.

“This will enable us to come out with facts about what transpired and the next step to take ,says Ikenga

“As we wait for the twitter handler to come, We shall do an autopsy to find out the cause of his death.

“Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation and more findings shall be made public soon” he stated.