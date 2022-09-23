FirstBank Partners Verve International, Rewards Customers In New Promo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., in partnership with Verve International, has inaugurated the third National Consumer promo designed to reward users of FirstBank verve card with gifts and cash prizes.

Mr Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the promo was to appreciate customers who used the card to carry-out electronic banking transactions.

“The ongoing two-month promo will end on Oct. 30, as 20 customers (10 customers per month) with the highest transaction count during the promo will be made millionaires, winning the sum of N1 million each.

“Also, N20,000 will be won by 25 customers monthly.

“On the other hand, 2,620 FirstBank verve cardholders that double their transactions every week, stand a chance to enjoy 10 per cent cashback capped at N2,000 per customer,” he said.

Ezirim stressed that the partnership with Verve Card through the years had been that of empowerment and opportunities, which included growing the economy, supporting new businesses and preventing unemployment.

He urged FirstBank verve card holders to continue to use their cards as it was a card offering that promoted safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking experience with 20 customers standing a chance to be millionaires at the end of the promo.

African Examiner reports that FirstBank in partnership with Verve, recently rewarded over 2,601 FirstBank verve cardholders with various prizes; including N20,000 cash prize and N10,000 cash prize.

The bank also gave out, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas, smart TV and the grand prize of a brand-new car to a lucky winner.