Hon Mbah Excited Over Appointment Of His Kinsman As Enugu Land Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Community leader, and Igweship Aspirant for Ishienu Amofu Nkerefi Community in Nkanu East Council area of Enugu state, Hon. Ogbuefi Sunday Mbah (SMC) has applauded governor Peter Mbah over the appointment of their kinsman, Barrister Chimaobi Okorie as the new state Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development.

The Monarch hopeful, in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu Wednesday, commended the governor for the gesture, positing that “the appointment of a son of Nkerefi to serve in the state executive Council of the Peter Mbah led government is a remarkable endorsement, and another proof of the governor’s love for the people of the locality.

Mbah, who is also known as (Ezeudo na Nkerefi), therefore assured the governor of “Ndi Nkerefi’s abundant support to him, his administration, and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at all times.

He equally congratulated the new Commissioner for the appointment, expressing confidence that he would use his knowledge and experience to fine-tune the Ministry and enhance the ‘Tomorrow is Here’ agenda of the governor.

“The appointment of our dear son is a great thing the governor Mbah has done for our people. We have always known the governor to be our friend and brother.

“However, he has proven that further by this appointment. We thank you, our dear Governor, and we will continue to support you, your government and the PDP” he stated.

Continuing, Mbah said “My brother Chima, it will be very hard for you to understand how delighted we are over your appointment. Indeed, the Lord has remembered us through you”.

“We know you will make Nkerefi proud through productive service to the State. We also know that Nkerefi will certainly become a transformed land, just as we expect the whole of Enugu State to be, with the ‘Tomorrow is Here’ project of His Excellency, Gov Peter Mbah”, he stated.