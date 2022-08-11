Rumour of 2baba Impregnating Another Woman Excites Nigerians On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that filtered in on Wednesday that popular singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2baba has allegedly impregnated another lady has sparked reactions on social media.

The African Examine recalls that the singer has a total of seven children from three different women and he is presently married to Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia WHO

Recently, 2Baba took to his social media handle heaping praises at his wife, Annie Idibia for standing by him all this while and being an understanding person. The singer also used the opportunity to apologize to his wife and the kids.

However, it appears that the apology seems to be a Greek gift as rumour has it that the singer has impregnated another lady. Although, the rumour is yet to be verified and the singer has not confirmed nor denied the story as at the time of filing this report, however, some netizens took to their social media handles to react to this development.

@JoeyAkan writes: “If ever there was a convention for Alpha Males, 2baba will deliver the keynote speech. I’ll help him write it, title it “go forth and multiply.”

@Freyy_is writes: “If Nigerian Celebrities were Bible Characters… 2baba would have been Father Abraham.”

@novieverest writes: ““Annie should please forgive 2face. To air is human, to forgive is divine. That apology was so sweet. Annie has to forgive. She should be a proud mother of all since 2baba is a father of all.”

@Deevybs writes: “Annie expected 2baba not to cheat on her? Lol, someone whose stage name is 2face. Oju meji ni ada e ni mehnn.”

@YungHusband_ writes: “This Annie and 2Baba marriage be like Luscious and Cookie Lyon own.”

@A_Blackwoman writes: “2baba made an apology to Annie on Instagram and everyone is already assuming that he impregnated another woman… A good name is indeed better than riches.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “2baba don go give another woman belle. Didn’t INEC send a memo to 2face? 2baba PVC registration don end Abeg, no need for more voters.”

@90sSophie writes: “Them say 2baba apology letter for IG nah because him impregnate another woman and she’s a banker. Wahala!”

@SoftieJax writes: “2baba made a public apology to Annie and people concluded he must have cheated or even gotten another woman pregnant…Lol.”

@MpiloKhumalo_ writes: “If Annie has a million haters, 2baba is one of them. If Annie has 10 haters, 2baba is one of them. If Annie has 1 hater, it’s 2baba. If Annie has no haters then it means 2baba doesn’t exist.”