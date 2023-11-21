Hope For Nigeria As Rwanda Shock South Africa In World Cup Qualifiers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rwanda pulled one of the biggest shocks of the Africa qualifying series for the 2024 World Cup when they beat South Africa 2-0 on Thursday.

With Nigeria getting two points from their first two games in Group C of the qualifiers, the fears of a second consecutive World Cup miss was on the horizon.

But goals from Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha ensured all three points for the Amavubi Stars at the Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

The win means South Africa did not pick up six points from two games which could have them firmly in control of the group. But victory for Rwanda puts them top of the lot with four points. Bafana Bafana are second with three points while Nigeria are third with two points.

Lesotho occupy third place with the same points as Nigeria but have scored less goals. Benin Republic is last with one point.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



