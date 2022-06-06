Buhari Condemns Killing Of Worshippers In Ondo Church, Mourns The Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers on Sunday at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

Buhari’s reaction followed reports that some gunmen invaded the church during service and opened fire on worshipers.

There were also reports that no fewer than 25 corpses were moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical College, Owo, for medical attention