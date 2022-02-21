W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

How NAFDAC Intercepts 120 Tons Of Imported Chemical-Laden Animal Skins, Ponmo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have intercepted 120 tons of imported chemical-laden animal hides and skins, better known as ponmo.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC in a statement disclosed that the large quantities of dangerous ‘Ponmo’ were intercepted at six various locations in Lagos.

She stated that investigation has started on seven suspects associated in the illicit act adding that the products have been sent to the laboratory for testing to find out the products’ quality and unhealthiness.



Adeyeye  said: “The street value of the product currently intercepted is estimated to be around N25.330m only.”

She cautioned Nigerians to be careful with ‘Ponmo’, and also retailers and consumers should not patronize importers of hides and skins for consumable animal skins.

