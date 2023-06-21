How Filmmakers Wanted To Exploit My Body – Actress Bimbo Ademoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has opened up on how movie producers wanted to exploit her body in the early stages of her career.

Ademoye made this revelation during an interview with The Sun as she stated that filmmakers wanted to use her to play slutty roles in movies because of her sexy body but she refused.

According to her, it was Uduak Isong who first gave her the opportunity to showcase her talent and ever since her career has flourished.

Ademoye said: “Everybody wanted to make use of my body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend.

“But it was Uduak Isong that took a chance on me. She gave me a role different from what I was used to and since then, it has been amazing. People started calling me to come and act this comedy role, come and feature in this and that. It has really been very wonderful since then.”

The African Examiner recalls that Bimbo Ademoye won Best Actress in Comedy at the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA.





