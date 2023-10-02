Ilebaye Odiniya Has Emerged Winner Of The Big Brother Naija “All Star” Reality Show

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – She defeated other housemates to clinch the N120 million cash prize at slake during the finale of the show on Sunday in Lagos.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, made the announcement.

The 22-year-old graduate of Criminology and Security Studies from Kogi was the third housemate to be evicted from Season 7 of the reality TV show in 2022.

Her victory makes her the third female to clinch the BBNaija top prize.

Ilebaye will also be walking away with some other consolation prizes.

Mercy Eke, who was the first runner-up, won the season four of Big Brother Naija in 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show.

Mercy bagged N60 million during the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

31-year-old lawyer from the ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, emerged the second runner-up.

Adekunle Olopade, a 27-year-old digital consultant and entrepreneur from Lagos State, emerged the third runner-up with Pere Egbi as the fourth runner-up and Cross Okonkwo, the fifth runner-up.

The African examiner reports that the show began July 23 with 20 housemates, with four houseguests joining later in the course of the show.





