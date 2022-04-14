I’ll Never Settle For Vice-President Position — Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential aspirant Nyesom Wike says he will never settle for vice-president position as the contest for the plum job heats up, ahead of the presidential election next year.

“I’m not coming out to negotiate to be vice to anyone, I’m coming out to contest for the number one position in the country,’’ Wike, who is currently the governor of Rivers told party chiefs in Benin on Thursday.

He lamented the pervading atmosphere of insecurity in the country, saying that that there was need for Nigeria to spend big on intelligence gathering to curb insecurity.

The out-spoken PDP governor argued that one of the key issues responsible for persistent insecurity in the country was due to inability of the Federal Government to spend enough money on intelligence gathering to stop insecurity.

“There is need to spend adequate money on intelligence to avert insecurity in the country. You don’t wait to allow events to happen before trying to tackle them.”

Wike noted that the first criteria for any president to be successful in Nigeria was the ability of such president to secure the nation and protect lives and properties of citizens.

“It, therefore, takes a committed leadership to ensure adequate security in the country.”

He explained that he was in Benin to inform PDP chieftains and delegates that he had made himself available to run for the office of president next year.

Wike noted that his antecedents and achievements when he was council chairman, minister and now governor were all visible for everyone to see.

“We must have a candidate who listens to the grassroots. I have the capacity to face the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

“Give me the ticket and have your confidence that we will take-over power in May 2023. Don’t allow anybody to disabuse your mind from voting for Wike.

“Leadership should not be a cabal thing,’’ he stated.