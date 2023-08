INEC Begins Recruitment Of Ad-Hoc Staff For Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened the portal for the recruitment of ad-hoc staff ahead of the Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi governorship polls.

According to the electoral umpire, interested Nigerians can begin their application process for the off-season polls on Thursday, August 31st, 2023.

In a statement tagged: “Notice of Recruitment of Ad-hoc Staff,” INEC said the portal for the recruitment exercise would close on October 2nd, 2023.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invites you to apply as an Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

“Portal Opens: Thursday, 31st August 2023, 8:00 AM Portal Closing Date: Monday, 2nd October 2023, 12:00 Midnight,” the statement added.

Interested Nigerians can visit the INEC portal here: https://pres.inecnigeria.org Or https://inecpres-app.com/pres-app.apk (Android users) to begin the process.

They can also visit https://inecnigeria.org/?page_id=12870 for further information about the ad-hoc staff recruitment exercise.





