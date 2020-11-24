Insecurity: Hunters Group Seeks Legal Support To Tackle Crimes In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the insecurity challenge confronting Nigeria continues unabated, Hunters, under the aegis of Hunter Group of Nigeria (HGR) Enugu State Command, have called on the government and other relevant authorities to give them support and recognition to enable them join forces with other security agencies to effectively tackle Criminals in the State and South East Geo-political zone.

They said they have the capacity if empowered legally and are in vantage position to identify criminal elements because they are closer to the community where the criminals are staying.

The group, in some states of the troubled North East Nigeria, have been integrated into the joint Military Task force waging war against the deadly Terrorist group, Boko Haram that have been wreaking havoc in that parts of Nigeria.

Commander, (HGN), Enugu State Command, Mr. Nwangwu Augustine Anslem stated this weekend on the occasion of Get-together and lunch of a security Manual book for the association in Enugu.

He said though the group has been assisting the police in Enugu and other states with security information, they needed recognition and logistics support to effectively join in the fight against insecurity in Enugu State and other states in the South East.

The Chairman expressed happiness that bill seeking for recognition of the Hunter Group has been read in the National Assembly and expressed hope that second bill will come up before the end of the year.

According to him, “We are closer to the community, so we know the bad people in the village. We are there to give information to the police and other security agencies. I’m appealing to Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other governors in the South East to support us

“We need operational vehicles and offices. We have over 2000 members in Enugu State alone. They have been working hard and giving me information. if government gives us support, we will do wonders.”

Mr. Nwangwu, had thanked the commandant General of Hunter Group of Nigeria for his untiring efforts towards making sure that the bill for approval of their association as a paramilitary security outfit under the Federal Ministry Interior is signed into law.

The Enugu State Commander, who is also the Southeast Acting Commander of the body, noted that the association identifies and deals with criminals with the view of reducing criminality.

In his speech, Enugu state Commandant of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, represented by the Area Commander, in charge of Enugu East Council Area, Mr. Yerima Ibrahim, had advised the group to always resist the temptation of taking the law into their hands

He said they should always hand over criminals to the law enforcement agents when apprehended, rather than engaging in jungle Justice.

Also speaking, a traditional Ruler in the state, and member of the group, Igwe N.U Ilochi commended members of the association over their role in the fight against criminal in Enugu State.

He sought recognition for the group to enable them fight criminality in Enugu State and other states, noting that they were well trained by the police in different locations.

Speaking with newsmen after reviewing the book, Titled: Hunter Group of Nigeria Explanatory Manual/ Hand book which was authored by the state Commandant, Mr. Nwangwu, Professor Onodugo Ifeanyi Chris said there is a lacuna why the security challenges have persisted.

The University Don, who, is the African Representative of Charisma University, British West Indies, pointed out that Nigeria needed a grassroot platform where people will be free to give out information to security personnel

He described the manual/ book as a masterpiece which is a must read for all security agents in the country and members of the group.

