Italy Edge Belgium As Spain Survive Switzerland in Euro 2020 Q/Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Italy underlined their status as Euro 2020 contenders again on Friday with a 2-1 victory over world ranking leaders Belgium in an exciting quarter-final match.

Also, in the first match of the quarterfinal, Goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two penalty kicks as Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 in a shootout on Friday to secure a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The score was locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.

Back in the Italy, Belgium high profile match, Nicolo Barella goal in the 31st minute and Lorenzo Insigne 13 minutes later were enough for the Azzurri who extended a national record of unbeaten matches to 32.

Belgium were on target from Romelu Lukaku from a penalty kick but their golden generation once again failed to go all the way for a first major title for the nation.

Our correspondent reports that Italy now face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday at Wembley for a place in the final at the famed London arena on July 11.

Meanwhile, 2 other quarter final matches scheduled for today (Saturday) are Czech republic vs Denmark and Ukraine Vs England.























