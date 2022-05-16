Japan, Nigeria Set To Sign Mou To Develop Baseball, Softball

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA) as well as the Japan-Africa Baseball & Softball (J-ABS) Foundation have agreed to sign an MoU to develop baseball and softball in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer of NBSA, Robert Onwukwe, the initiative is aimed at promoting the game in the country.

“The initiator of the project, J-ABS Foundation, in partnership with NBSA, will be driving this process over a period of five years. This is J-ABS’ first project in Nigeria.

“The aim of the project is to make Nigeria the power and pillar of baseball in Africa, considering the exploits in sports, talents and resources available in the country.

“The two countries are ready to jointly identify, strive to strengthen and facilitate realisation of the goals, as well as mitigate existing and perceived challenges in relation to baseball in Nigeria,” it stated.

The MoU signing is scheduled for Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and will be followed by a technical seminar for coaches and game masters to improve the developmental process of the sport.

NAN