JUST IN: Again, Court Strikes Out Aregbesola’s Group Suit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The High Court of Osun State sitting at Ikire, presided over by Justice Sikiru Oke, on Tuesday, struck out a suit instituted by former Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola’s group, The Osun Progressives – a group within the All Progressives Congress, in Osun State.

A similar suit by the Aregbesola’s group in respect of the Ward Congress/Executives was struck out by the Federal High Court on February 2, 2022, for lack of jurisdiction.

In the latest suit – HRE/18/2021 – filed by Odetayo Olubunmi and Olanrewaju Esther, allies of Aregbesola had asked the court to invalidate the state Congress that elected the Gboyega Famodun-led state executive and declare their faction as the authentic state officials of the party.

At Tuesday’s sitting, counsel for the sixth defendant asked the court to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

His application was premised on the continued absence of the plaintiffs and/or their Counsel and their refusal to serve the originating processes on the first to fifth defendants.

The court agreed with the submissions of the sixth defendant’s counsel and struck out the suit.

Details later…