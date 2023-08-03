Labour To Suspend Protest As Tinubu Assures PH Refinery Will Start Production In Dec.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Usifo, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the Presidential Villa.

Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with the President and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and. Strategy, Dele Alake said they opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

The President.assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.





