Lagos Announces Plan To Close Eko Bridge For Repairs Saturday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it will be closing the Eko Bridge, between Costain and Alaka descent, to undertake some emergency repairs.

This was contained in a press statement issued to the press and signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The statement read: “These repairs are necessary to avoid the complete vandalisation and theft of the expansion joint as well as the replacement of missing parts and the recasting of the transition concrete around the expansion joint.

“Motorists planning to use the bridge are consequently advised to use the Costain Ramp to link Alaka through the Costain Roundabout. The bridge will be closed on Saturday, November 4, 2023, by 4:00 am and reopened on Monday, November 6, 2023.

“While assuring that the bridge will be reopened as planned, we would like to give assurances that adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed to the construction zones and the alternative routes; motorists are urged to cooperate with them, exercise patience and observe safety measures.”





