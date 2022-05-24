LGA Autonomy: Rights Group, CRRAN, Hail Justice Ekwo’s Judgment

….. Says It’s Victory For Nigerian Democracy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo Monday delivered a judgment in favour of the Federal government and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), on Local government joint accounts nationwide.

The NFIU had in June 2019 issued guidelines aimed at curbing crime vulnerabilities created by cash withdrawals from local government accounts by various state governments.

Following the development, the Nigerian Governors Forum sued the FG and NFIU for interfering with state government powers to initiate transactions on Local Government Joint accounts citing provisions of the 1999 constitution.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ekwo, upheld the NFIU Guidelines on Financial Autonomy.

Reacting to the verdict, an Enugu based human rights organization, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network CRRAN, applauded the judgment which it described as “very sound” because it’s a victory to Nigerian democracy.

It noted that ” a lot of Nigerians particularly the State Governors who are shouting true Federalism don’t even know the meaning.

“How do you have true Federalism when Governors don’t want the Local Governments to stand.

“For governors to Allow Local Governments to get their allocation directly and determine how to spend it to the benefits of the people at the grassroots, becomes Walaha”

The organization in a statement signed by its president, Barrister Olu Omotayo and made available to African Examiner said “We are following the American model of Federalism, but in the US most citizens in the Counties don’t even care to know who is the US President.

” Most Citizens in the US know their Councilors and make their complaints to them. But in Nigeria, the citizens have been brainwashed that they don’t even know that in true Federalism their Councilors and Local Governments Chairmen are supposed to be liable and accountable to them.

“Take back the Local Governments and see how True Federalism brings development from the Local Government which is the foundation, to the top.

“But in Nigerian interpretation of Federalism, development is from Federal government to the grassroots contrary to the American model.

According to CRRAN, “For democracy to work in this country massive enlightenment and education have to be done. We are practicing a democracy that 90% of the citizens don’t even understand”, adding that education and Enlightenment is the key.