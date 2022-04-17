Liverpool Beat Manchester City To Clinch FA Cup Final Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool’s quadruple hopes remain intact as they beat rivals Manchester City 3-2 to secure their spot in the English FA Cup final match.

The Reds and Manchester City are neck to neck in the English Premier League and could yet face each other in the UEFA Champions League final.

But Saturday’s win at Wembley made it advantage Liverpool in their 2021/2022 trophies duel.

While Manchester City were without Kyle Walker and only had Kevin De Bruyne on the bench due to injury, Liverpool restored several key players to their line-up after a midweek rest.

It was therefore normal, as it was evident throughout the first half, that the Reds dominated.

Liverpool were 3-0 up by half-time, thanks to Ibrahima Konate’s early header and a Sadio Mane double.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen was at fault for the Senegal forward’s first goal though.

Jack Grealish pulled one back early in the second period and Bernardo Silva’s late tap-in forced a tense finish, but Liverpool held on.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were ahead inside nine minutes, Konate towering above everyone to head home Andrew Robertson’s corner-kick.

It was 2-0 soon after.

Where Ederson escaped a goal-line blunder in their Premier League showdown last weekend, Steffen was punished by Mane as the attacker’s tackle saw the ball ricochet into the net.

Manchester City seemingly found themselves all but beaten on the stroke of half-time, with Mane lashing home on the volley after a sublime Thiago Alcantara pass.

Grealish picked out the top-left corner with a lovely finish of his own just after the restart, and Silva nudged in from close range in second-half stoppage time.

This helped to set Liverpool nerves jangling.

But it was too little too late for Manchester City as two fantastic defensive blocks helped Liverpool hold firm to reach a first FA Cup final in 10 years.

