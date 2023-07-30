Ministerial List Is A Big Disappointment – Shehu Sani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Senator, Shehu Sani has stated that the ministerial list of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a big disappointment.

The former lawmaker who also doubles as a human rights activist made this revelation in an interview with ARISE TV as he kicked against the inclusion of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, in the ministerial list recently released to the Senate.

The African Examiner recalls that President Tinubu, on Thursday, sent 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names of the ministerial nominees, including those of four former governors during plenary.

Reacting, Senator Shehu Sani while reacting to the inclusion of El-Rufai, stated that President Tinubu did not consider competence in the list, as the inclusion of El-Rufai was a “tragedy”.



He said: “With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy.”

According to Sani, why El-Rufai should be given an opportunity to serve the country with what he has done and has said in office in the past.

He was of the view that if President Tinubu means well, now is not the best time to please and appease former governors but a time to make Nigerians happy and bring in competent hands to deliver.





