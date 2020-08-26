Buhari Appoints CEO of NAN, Other Agencies Under Information Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement said the approval letter was conveyed to him

by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on Tuesday.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

The minister said in the approval, Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Mr. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Mr Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National

Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs.

Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

He said the appointments take effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

Ponle, 65, from Iresi in Osun state is a pioneer member of staff of NAN.

He joined the Agency on Sept. 1, 1978 as a reporter and rose to the position of Managing Editor/Director before his retirement in 2013.

He has a Diploma, Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mass Communication from University of Lagos.

Until his appointment as the new managing director of NAN, Ponle was the CEO/Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Expression, an online publication and More Media Consult Ltd.

Nwosu, the new Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council equally joined NAN in 1982 as a staff writer and retired as Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the agency in 2015.

Born in 1955 in Abia, he has a Bachelor Degree in History/Political Science from University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University and Masters Degree in Communications (Health and Environment) from University of Yaounde, Cameroon.

(NAN)

