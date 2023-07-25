Most Nigerian Leaders Are Empty – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that most leaders in Nigeria are empty and very far from development issues are concerned.

Obasanjo made this revelation while speaking at the launch of “Reclaiming the jewel of Africa”, a book written by Olusegun Aganga, former minister of finance, Obasanjo stated that most people aspiring for positions in the country have little understanding of what to offer the country.

He stated that for Nigeria to attain giant economic and political stature, the “new leaders” of the country must “unlock and remove the impediment” limiting Nigeria, adding that total dismantling of the country’s reforms would be retrogressive and destructive.

“You will weep for your nation over their level of emptiness as far as development issues are concerned,” Obasanjo said.

“Leadership is the key to unlocking and removing the impediment to Nigeria’s attainment of its divine stature and status and being kept a lilliputian.

“With leadership issues resolved in terms of character, attributes, value, virtue, orientation, performance and love of humanity with love and fear of God, all other things will be given in terms of achievement and Nigeria will become a giant in the sun. We then move from potentiality to actuality.

“If you ask why they want to be in the position they are craving for, you will weep for your nation over their level of emptiness as far as development issues are concerned.

“What do they understand for peace, security, stability, predictability, development, growth and progress to be actualised? I believe that peace, security, democracy and prosperity must be taken together.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



