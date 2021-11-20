Lagos Obas, Lawmaker Condemn Killing Of Teacher, Student In Epe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two traditional rulers and a lawmaker in Epe Division of Lagos State have condemned the recent killings of a school teacher and a student in the area.

African Examiner reports that Razak Bakare, a student of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe was shot dead on campus last Wednesday, while Ahmed Saheed, a teacher in Poka, also in Epe area, was killed on Friday.

Speaking with our reporter on the killing of the MOCPED student, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, the Aladeshoyin of Odo-Noforija, expressed shock over the killing of the student on campus.

Ogunlaja said such occurrence was condemnable, and called on the institution’s authority to install CCTV cameras on the school premises.

The Oba said he has been working tirelessly with security agencies, vigilantes and other relevant stakeholders to fish out the perpetrators since the incident happened in the community.

He called on Lagos State Government to rebuild a collapsed fence in the institution which served as escape route for criminals.

Also, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Epe, lamented the killing of the teacher in Poka area of Epe on Friday.

He pledged that the traditional institution would support all efforts by security agencies to fish out the killers.

Mr Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly, decried the recent killings in the area.

He said that the institution was known for peace since its establishment until the recent ugly incident.

“I totally condemn such act and I know the management of the institution will take adequate measure to prevent a repeat of such incident,” he said.

The lawmaker urged students to face their studies, be ambassadors of peace and agents of development and not agents of killing and destruction.

Tobun said that he would work closely with traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders in the fight against cultism, hooliganism, hoodlums and other social vices in the area.























