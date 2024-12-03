NAFDAC Speaks On Men Destroying Sachet Water In Viral Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has debunked claims that some men seen in trending video damaging water bags in factories and trucks are its officials.

The African Examiner writes that there were rumours of Lagos state government banning sachet water, better known as pure water, after the video made the rounds on social media.

Reacting, Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos state commissioner for environment and water resources, stated that the state has no plans to ban sachet water and the men in the viral video destroying the bags of sachet water were NAFDAC officials who were carrying out an enforcement exercise.

Reacting, NAFDAC in a post on its X account stated that the destruction in the video are not part of its enforcement activities, saying that the act was “unprofessional”.

“The videos circulating of individuals engaging in enforcement activities are NOT NAFDAC officials or part of our Investigation & Enforcement team,” NAFDAC writes.

“Furthermore, stopping vehicles to destroy products is unprofessional and does not align with any NAFDAC Standard Operating Procedure.