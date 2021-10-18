Northern Group Mobilizes 20 Million Youths For Osinbajo Ahead Of 2023 Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of Northern Youth has begun an awareness campaign to gather support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Kano.

The group under the auspices of Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC) stated that it will mobilize 20 million youths across the 19 Northern states and Federal capital Territory (FCT) in solidarity with Osinbajo saying that he is the only trusted candidate who can consolidate the gains of President Mohammad Buhari’s transformation agenda.

Speaking at the launch of its Kano secretariat and campaign vehicles on Sunday, National Coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna, stated that Nigeria need the caliber of highly patriotic and genuinely detribalised leaders that can drive the country to greater heights.

According to Haruna, while other pro-Osinbajo platforms including The Progressive Project (TPP) and the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) focus on the general population, OAC will mobilize 20 million youth across various political backgrounds in the nineteen Northern states.

Although Haruna disclosed that Vice President Osinbajo has not considered joining the presidential race, he declared the readiness of the group to promote intensive campaign across the Northern part of the country and drum support for his candidacy come 2023.

He said: “We are launching the awareness campaign across the Northern states to mobilize support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo towards making him our next president.

“None of us has ever met him in person but from all we know, we are convinced that the Vice President is the only tested and trusted candidate that can continue the good works started by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is obvious that Professor Osinbajo is a visionary leader, a patriotic citizen whose loyalty to one indivisible Nigeria is never in doubt; he is a detribalised Nigerian who is widely accepted, irrespective of religion and tribe across the country. We would support him make sure he wins,” Haruna said.























